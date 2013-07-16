New Children’s book, Monty the Octopus for children aged 3-5 is available Free to download on Saturday July 20th – Monday July 22nd for Kindle users. Illustrated by Doxi the Dog artist J.T Holliday and written by Imilia Lucas, this full colour adventure follows a restless Octopus as he leaves his pond and takes on […]
Doxi the Dog in Ambienceworld Free eBook
Doxi the Dog in Ambienceworld is free to download on the Amazon Kindle this weekend. ...
Ralph the Robot Monkey Giveaway
The Amazon Kindle version of Ralph the Robot Monkey will be free on December 14th/15th ...
Ralph the Robot Monkey
Currently in the works: Ralph the Robot Monkey, a children’s picture book. This is initially ...
Monty the Octopus Promotion
Bristol’ native Doxi to be sold through The Bristol Shop.
Next Tuesday sees the launch of ‘The Bristol Shop’, an online shop that celebrates the creative and business talents in Bristol. This ecommerce site is going to be solely used to sell merchandise; artwork and general goods supplied by Bristol businesses and artists and will be the first online shop to accept the Bristol pound. […]
Interview with Doxi creator
I was recently interviewed by Philip Bates of Guide2Bristol.com. It covers all the highs and lows, the blood, the tears of publishing a comicbook. Read the Interview Here
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Doxi and Bonafide Comics
Goodreads Winners
Congratulations to the Goodreads competition winners. Two lucky souls from the U.S of A and one person from Belgium have copies of Doxi the Dog winging their way. There’s plenty of other great books available on the Giveaway section at Goodreads. Click here
Win a copy of Doxi the Dog on goodreads.com
Win a free copy of Doxi the Dog in Ambienceworld. Bonafide comics are giving away three free copies of Doxi throughout November at goodreads.com. This giveaway is running from 3rd November 2012 to 3rd December 2012 and full terms and conditions can be found on goodreads.com To enter simply click on the link below: […]